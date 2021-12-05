To the editor:
There is a second pandemic rampaging our communities these days; it is a pandemic of hate. There is such ire and division over mandates and what should or shouldn’t be taught in the classroom, school board meetings are battle zones, and the children we claim our anger is about, are caught up in the hate speech and don’t feel safe.
The ultimate hate example happened in Hastings. Kelsey Waits, the current school board chair, not only lost her seat in the last election but now feels she must move from the community where she most wanted to raise her family. The attacks and harassment on her children has made her fear for their safety.
A parent group in Hastings with the ironic motto of “kids over politics” has made hateful comments about LGBTQ students, including Wait’s child who identifies as transgender. Even before her child was singled out, Waits was hearing from parents in the community who feared for their LGBTQ kids in this hostile, intolerant environment.
There is no vaccine for this kind of hatred and it certainly doesn’t seem like something loving parents would want to pass on to their children. As a former teacher, I used to refer my students to the THINK poster at the front of my classroom. It was an acronym to help them consider thoughtfully before they spoke.
If used sincerely, hatred has much less chance of spreading.
T is it True?
H is it Helpful?
I is it Inspiring?
N is it Necessary?
K is it Kind?
If parents would follow the THINK process before they post or speak out, perhaps our children would have a chance of growing up and avoiding this hate infection.
Kelsey Waits will still be moving out of town to protect her family, but maybe we can keep others from following or spreading this hateful disease. Note: There will be a rally on Sat. Dec. 4 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Pavillion in Levee Park, Hastings to support families of transgender and LGBTQ students. Come help fight the hate pandemic.
Peggy Ludtke
Stillwater
