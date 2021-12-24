Letter: The holidays Dec 24, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the editor:Another year about to closeAs the cold wind blowssnowflakes falling from the skyHoliday cheer filling the airTree farms and ice skatingHoliday shoppers with stacks full of gifts for their loved ones, Wrapping paper, bows and tape everywhereSnowmen and snowball fights.Gingerbread, coco, sugar cookiesand candy canesAs countless days of the excitement for Santa to arrive -anticipates children around the world, The sound of sleigh bellsWhile the choir sings.Decorations as bright as the starry night skyAs we embrace the season of giving to othersNot only for the holidays,But we shall consider it all year roundListening to stories of past christmases our elders experienced.Family traditions our grandparents, fathers andmothers had growing up, when they were young,Caring it through generations to comewhile creating new traditions along the wayFriends and family coming together as oneWishing everyone good health, peace and happiness throughout the new year.By Kaitlyn WebbStillwater Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 2021 Reader Choice Winners E-Editions Stillwater Gazette 15 hrs ago 0 Stillwater Valley Life 15 hrs ago 0
