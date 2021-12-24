To the editor:

Another year about to close

As the cold wind blows

snowflakes falling from the sky

Holiday cheer filling the air

Tree farms and ice skating

Holiday shoppers with stacks full of gifts for their loved ones, Wrapping paper, bows and tape everywhere

Snowmen and snowball fights.

Gingerbread, coco, sugar cookies

and candy canes

As countless days of the excitement for Santa to arrive -

anticipates children around the world, The sound of sleigh bells

While the choir sings.

Decorations as bright as the starry night sky

As we embrace the season of giving to others

Not only for the holidays,

But we shall consider it all year round

Listening to stories of past christmases our elders experienced.

Family traditions our grandparents, fathers and

mothers had growing up, when they were young,

Caring it through generations to come

while creating new traditions along the way

Friends and family coming together as one

Wishing everyone good health, peace and happiness throughout the new year.

By Kaitlyn Webb

Stillwater

Load comments