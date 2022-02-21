Letter: Thank you Stillwater for being such a kind city Feb 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the editor:I am a person who needs a walker to get around. I want to thank the many kind people of Stillwater who have helped me.It is nice to have so many that care about others well-being.The other day when it was somewhat icy, a lady saw I was being tentative so she volunteered to go in the store for my milk.What a great place to live! Stillwater, with all of the kindness. Thank you.Carol JohnsonStillwater Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 2021 Reader Choice Winners Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Stillwater Gazette News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists E-Editions Stillwater Gazette Feb 18, 2022 0 Stillwater Valley Life Feb 18, 2022 0
