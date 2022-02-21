To the editor:

I am a person who needs a walker to get around. I want to thank the many kind people of Stillwater who have helped me.

It is nice to have so many that care about others well-being.

The other day when it was somewhat icy, a lady saw I was being tentative so she volunteered to go in the store for my milk.

What a great place to live! Stillwater, with all of the kindness. Thank you.

Carol Johnson

Stillwater

Load comments