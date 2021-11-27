To the editor:
It’s cliché to say thank you this time of year, but I believe this year more than others it’s warranted to extend a heart-felt thank you to all of the educators in our area. If you are an educator in our schools—thank you.
Whether you are a teacher, administrator, district staff, school board member, paraprofessional, custodial staff, bus driver, key volunteer, nutrition staff, I say thank you. I know the past 18 months have been difficult. Actually, I hear that “difficult” doesn’t begin to describe it—especially if you work in the Stillwater district with all the other divisive issues that are here in our district!
I know that I don’t agree with every one of you on all aspects of education.
I know that we would debate it out over many issues if we sat down together on a committee. But I also believe that if we were having a cup of coffee together we could have a great, warm discussion because that’s the kind of people who serve in our schools.
I believe your heart is the same as mine: to educate and train up our young learners to be good citizens, making a positive contribution to our community over their lifetime. Thank you for putting that purpose into action in your role.
I am also thankful to the community members who care enough about our schools and our kids to engage and get involved. Public education is big and unwieldy. There are not necessarily “right” answers and responses to all the situations that arise in our schools. Thank you for engaging the system for the purpose of making education right for our community.
Brent Voight
Stillwater
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.