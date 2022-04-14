Letter writer suspicious about regenerative agriculture benefits
To the editor:
I was interested to read in Timothy Nolan’s recent column, “What is the ‘Dirt’ on regenerative agriculture?” that “It’s said we could sequester more than 100% of current annual US carbon dioxide emissions with a switch to this new way of farming.”
I’m always a little suspicious when I read—as an attribution—“it’s said.” I really would like to know who said.
I’m a local writer with two books of climate fiction on the market that have to do with what I call “the warming.” Though fiction, they adhere strictly to what the climate and earth sciences are predicting about the course of this climate catastrophe. I have a third book underway whose working title is “Surviving the Warming: What I want my kids, grandkids and great grandkids to know.”
I may have missed it, but nowhere is my research do I find reference the seemingly miraculous benefits of regenerative farming as a significant cure, partial or otherwise, for the coming disaster.
As of the moment, the U.S. contribution to the 35 billion tons of CO2 emitted annually into the atmosphere is more than five billions tons. Absorbing that much CO2 each year would be quite a challenge for “dirt.”
The fact is that we are long past saving ourselves through efforts to mitigate (eliminate) greenhouse gas emissions. With more than 400 ppm of CO2 in the atmosphere, the warming is literally baked in. We’re past the “tipping point.” Any reduction in GHG is helpful, but the last time the planet exceeded 400 ppm CO₂ was three million years ago when camels and horses roamed above the Arctic circle, the seas were 30 feet higher and the global mean temperature was as much as 6 degrees F warmer than today.
What’s needed now are efforts to start adapting to what to the dystopian future on our doorsteps will bring.
