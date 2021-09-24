To the editor:
In the Sept. 17 edition of The Gazette, letter writer DeeDee Armstrong said she would not support the District 834 levy requests. Her reasons seem to be twofold. One, the district’s teacher received a raise in their last contract negotiations making the average pay a bit more than $79,500. Second, she was upset that the teachers’ union “pumped” $3,700 into the school board election.
Allow me to comment on her two reasons. First, the teachers in District 834 are well-compensated for their experience and education. The salary Armstrong uses and says is in the top 20 average teacher salaries in the state is what teachers can earn in District 834 if they have paid to receive a bachelor’s and a master’s degree and have taught for ten years. I suspect most of the top 20 average teacher salaries are in the metro area because that is where the cost of living is highest in the state.
Hopefully, we continue to pay our teachers competitive salaries since they are responsible for our children a large part of each school day.
Second, the teachers’ union supported five candidates in the most recent school board election. Perhaps they were upset with the previous board because that board forced a separation agreement with a superintendent who had placed teaching and learning at the top of the district agenda. Or, perhaps, the union was upset with the dollars spent on legal costs while the teachers’ contract languished for over two years. I suspect the $3,700 dollars spent on the election are not the main reason the union-supported candidates were voted into office by huge voting margins.
Let’s be honest here. If the average price house in District 834 were picked up and moved to Mahtomedi, White Bear Lake or South Washington County, the taxpayer would pay twice as much in voter-approved school property taxes. It’s time we pay our fair share to support academics, arts and athletics. I will vote yes to support both levy requests in November.
George Hoeppner
Oak Park
