To the editor:
This letter is in support of those candidates that have been endorsed by the Saint Croix Valley Education Association; Bev Petrie, Alison Sherman, Annie Porbeni, Katie Hockert, and Matt Onken. My wife and I have lived in this community since 2004. We relocated from the Chicago area after our first child was born in 2002.
Upon returning, we looked for a place to call home in more than ten different communities throughout the Twin Cities before settling in Stillwater. This decision was in no small part directly associated with the community and the schools. We wanted an environment that was safe and progressive; one that would challenge our children both in thought and action.
It was the perfect choice and continues to be the perfect choice. While my wife has been active in the district and community more than I, we have both shared our time and dollars to continually support both. This support has never been more important than NOW. The community, district, and board have faced difficult decisions throughout the last 16 years. Some of these decisions were a result of “things” outside the direct control of each – specifically the Met Council and the associated growth in Stillwater, Lake Elmo, and Woodbury.
With growth comes the responsibility of community, service, infrastructure and most importantly education.
Much like we find ourselves struggling with issues of COVID and its impact on our lives, ISD 834 has struggled with the best way to accommodate this growth.
Their fiduciary responsibility is to that of the student first – all students.
As it just so happens a continually larger portion of students call home in the Southern part of our district – where resources have been deficient for far too long. Specific investments were made while costs were contained or cut in other areas.
While these costs and losses are tough to bear, it is a requirement to support the “entire” district. We believe the candidates above will use mind, body and heart in support of our students and ultimately our community at large.
Nolan Barrios and Kristin Kroll
Stillwater
