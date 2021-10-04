To the editor:
I enthusiastically support Independent School District 834’s request for a levy renewal, and a new technology levy this November.
One of the most useful things government does is educate children so they can have opportunities to build better lives for themselves, their families, and society. Public education is the foundation of an opportunity society.
Unfortunately, the Minnesota legislature does not send enough money to Minnesota’s school districts to provide adequate educational opportunities for children. The responsibility to complete the funding falls on local voters. Responsible adults must accept this responsibility and vote yes.
ISD 834 is responsible and transparent. The district provides excellent opportunities for all students, from the most challenged to the most gifted.
The opponents of the levy are the usual collection of malcontents.
They accuse the district of being what they themselves are.
They accuse the district of not being transparent, but the district’s finances are an open book. Their goal is to destroy public education in ISD 834.
For a generation, the good voters of ISD 834 provided excellent opportunities for my children by approving levies.
Now that I am older, and my children are off in the world, I will gladly accept my responsibility and vote yes, so another generation of children will have the opportunities that my children had.
Civilization is a group project.
Carl Blondin
Stillwater
