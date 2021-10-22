To the editor:

No day goes by that I don’t find myself amazed at the pride in this community. Steeped in tradition and history, the passion here is a thing to behold.

I grew up in a very small town in Wisconsin that was wonderful in some respects, lacking in others. But here in 834 I have witnessed pride and excellence in all aspects: in academics, in athletics, and in all aspects of the arts.

This community has high expectations. This notion of high expectations makes one demand continued excellence.

The aforementioned backdrop is what brings me to this letter to you. We can argue numbers and a “don’t tax me” narrative. I am respectfully asking you today however to consider a different mindset: a mindset that is conscious of taxes, yet boastfully protective of what we have here.

This is a district that cares about the bottom line. So I implore you to remember that strong schools equates to higher property values, a strong economy and a strong community. Strong schools is vitality. The bottom line is a powerhouse return in your investment.

We have a choice. We can crunch numbers and micromanage leadership and vote to defund. We can also have a big picture mindset that stays critically informed in a manner embedded in support of progress and improvement.

Should we take the former approach, I ask that you consider voting out those officials with whom you disagree. That is the gift of democracy, and it is the most effective outcome. Voting no to the levies does not satisfy this sentiment.

History has taught me in my short 20 years here that this community is much bigger than that. We are prideful. We understand what strong schools mean to the health of this community. That strong schools directly benefits our property values, the health of our businesses and our overall economy.

My family planted our flag in the ground here. I will never regret it. Please join me this Nov. 2 in supporting another generation of excellence for those families who have done the same.

Jennifer Pelletier

Lake Elmo

Editor’s note: Jennifer Pelletier served on the ISD 834 Board of Directors from 2016 2020.

