To the editor:
Please support Sarah Stivland, Mike Ptacek, Dawn Beavers, Tim Brewington, and Bill Gilles for Stillwater Area School Board.
•They opposed the school closures after the 2015, $97.5 million bond bait and switch, which led to broken promises and broken trust amongst the community.
•They opposed the former superintendent spending a quarter of a million dollars remodeling Oak Park Elementary without board approval.
•They disagree with the purchase of a $5 million high risk commercial bus garage property, without an appraisal, and valued by the county at just over $1 million.
•They opposed the former superintendent approving multiple contracts worth millions without board approval.
•They support a superintendent holding her administrative team accountable.
•They understand that the authority of the board rests with the full board not individual members.
•They promise to work hard to restore trust by representing the tax payers of this district not outside interests.
•They support turning around the academic decline of the last five years by focusing on academic achievement for all students, especially those who have historically struggled to excel.
•They support the new administration and pledge to work together to unify the district.
Heather Morris
Marine on St. Croix
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.