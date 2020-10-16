To the editor:

Please support Sarah Stivland, Mike Ptacek, Dawn Beavers, Tim Brewington, and Bill Gilles for Stillwater Area School Board.

•They opposed the school closures after the 2015, $97.5 million bond bait and switch, which led to broken promises and broken trust amongst the community.

•They opposed the former superintendent spending a quarter of a million dollars remodeling Oak Park Elementary without board approval.

•They disagree with the purchase of a $5 million high risk commercial bus garage property, without an appraisal, and valued by the county at just over $1 million.

•They opposed the former superintendent approving multiple contracts worth millions without board approval.

•They support a superintendent holding her administrative team accountable.

•They understand that the authority of the board rests with the full board not individual members.

•They promise to work hard to restore trust by representing the tax payers of this district not outside interests.

•They support turning around the academic decline of the last five years by focusing on academic achievement for all students, especially those who have historically struggled to excel.

•They support the new administration and pledge to work together to unify the district.

Heather Morris

Marine on St. Croix

