To the editor:
We all know the fundamental purpose of public education is student academic success. Various means to measure academic outcomes are graduation rates, standardized tests, or grade point average to name a few. College entrance exams are also a standardized means to determine academic
standing.
Suburban Minnesota high schools with comparable graduating class sizes to Stillwater Area High School show that four schools consistently outperform the rest when it comes to ACT and PSAT: Minnetonka, Wayzata, Edina and Eden Prairie. One standout factor amongst these districts is that over the past 20 years, superintendents in each district have stayed for ten or more years.
By comparison ISD 834 has had seven superintendents since 2000, none who stayed longer than five years.
The current school board has shown little interest in administrative stability or academic rigor. For example, earlier this year the board majority stalled curriculum proposals from the administration and teachers, which raised concerns about micromanagement and disregard for the expertise of our professional staff. Mike Ptacek, a board member for 12 years, has worked with six administrations. And Chairwoman Sarah Stivland led the less-than-amicable separation from our most recent superintendent, who was in the last year of her 6-year contract.
Now ISD 834 again needs to hire a superintendent. If we want to be a high-achieving district, we must recruit an experienced superintendent who understands how to build academically solid programs.
The community and board must then commit our unflinching support to the superintendent’s administrative team and teachers to focus on and allow adequate time to grow and develop the programs.
Superintendent tenure matters. We need to elect a solid school board in order to secure administrative talent and strengthen our academic programs. Bev Petrie, Alison Sherman, Katie Hockert, Matt Onken and Annie Porbeni are endorsed by our school district’s teachers, paraprofessionals and custodial staff.
These candidates know that a superintendent who can bring academic rigor back into our district is a sure bet for student success.
Denise Stephens
Lake Elmo
