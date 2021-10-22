This letter to the editor was written in response to Dawn Beavers Oct. 15 letter “Vote for better academic standards by voting no to levies”
To the editor:
Last week’s letter suggesting we should vote no on the upcoming levy is very misleading. The writer suggests that not supporting the levy will improve academic standards when in actuality this will only put students further behind. If the levy doesn’t pass, class sizes will increase, programs will be cut and students will lose ground in technology.
District 834 is currently at the bottom of the list for taxpayer spending on education in the metro. We spend only a third to one-half of what some comparable districts spend. This could suggest that the reason math and reading scores have gone down since 2015 is because not enough money has been targeted towards programs for students who are struggling. The district continues to grow in diversity and needs while funds have not kept pace.
Kudos to St. Croix Prep for delivering high test scores, but don’t we want all students in our district to succeed? After a year of remote learning and many challenges during the past two years, students need our support more than ever.
Voting no does not punish the school board or the decision-makers of district policies. Since levy funds must go directly to the classroom, it only punishes the students. For less than 12 dollars a month more on the average home, we can ensure that students don’t slip further on test scores and begin to regain some academic ground. The cost to promote academic success and a good future for all students in the community perhaps should be much higher. Voting yes to the two upcoming levy questions is the least we can do support our kids.
Peg Ludtke
Stillwater
