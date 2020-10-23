To the editor:
“Equity is achieved when all students receive the resources they need so they graduate prepared for success after high school.” ~ National School Board Association
Time and time again the school board has failed to uphold principles of equity. Somewhere between the closing of schools in the north and overcrowding in the south, exists a middle ground; a place where we as a community can honor the educational
needs of all children.
Hiding behind the façade of “upholding community voice” the school board majority has exhibited utter incompetence in leading the district toward said middle ground. Instead they employ “divide and conquer” strategies, as they understand that a divided community affords them greater power.
This summer the board was confronted with a highly publicized letter from my fellow BIPOC students delineating concerns of racial inequity. It was not the first they had heard of racial tensions within the district.
Recognizing that their re-elections were at stake, Mike Ptacek and Sarah Stivland hastily advanced their knee-jerk responses. First, they dusted off ReImagine Minnesota, a program they dissed after Denise Pontrelli introduced it more than a year before.
They then appointed Tim Brewington, an African American to the Board as an interim director.
They failed to recognize that Brewington, a minister, preached anti-LGBTQ doctrine. Appointing Brewington was not so pro-equity for LGBTQ students.
And there was their proposal to move Amigos Unidos. This was a thinly veiled attempt to publicly chastise administration at the expense of students in the Spanish Immersion program.
Stivland was unapologetic for the angst she caused stakeholders of what was arguably the most pro-equity program the district offered.
Voters: don’t be fooled. Mike Ptacek and Sarah Stivland are not pro-equity candidates. They talk the equity talk, but they do not walk the equity walk. They are more interested in white picket fences than in equity for ISD 834 students. It is time to see them for who they are. It is time to vote them out.
Stillwater Area High School Senior Rohit Kumra
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.