The letter last week from Myra Koehn regarding safety at school board meetings was spot on. What was appalling and an embarrassment to Stillwater, was a comment police chief Bryan Mueller made in the mask article, and the position he’s taken regarding unruly behavior during school board meetings, or all public meeting for that matter.
In it he said that he needed a crime to be committed before he acts. How about disorderly conduct, disruption of an official public meeting, disrupting officials from performing the public’s business? This unruly behavior has been occurring on a regular basis lately. A fight almost broke out a month or so ago. At the last meeting an individual started yelling and wouldn’t stop. The meeting had to be halted, but the yelling continued when resumed. Yelling and meeting disruption obviously isn’t a crime so no police action warranted. You could see the worry in some board members. School board members from all over have been quitting due to safety/security concerns.
What if a similar situation happened at the school board meetings occurred at a Stillwater City Council meeting. A belligerent person starts yelling and won’t stop, even if asked by the mayor. He keeps it up so the mayor calls his police dept.
In this hypothetical situation what would happen if police told him no crime has been committed so there’s nothing they can do. I would buy tickets to watch and see how that turns out.
Crime Prevention. A nice slogan the Stillwater police chief obviously doesn’t believe in. While other municipalities practice prevention as part of their effort to control crime, Stillwater obviously will not until someone is assaulted, gets seriously hurt or worse.
Either the police chief has lost it, or he himself has some beef with the school district. Either way, if he continues to turn his back on aggressive behavior at these public meetings, someone will get hurt.
It’s only a matter of time. Then let the lawsuits begin.
