To the editor:
Electing five new board members for Stillwater Area Schools, as some are proposing, would significantly impede the progress that has been achieved between the current board and a new neutral administration.
When two board members resigned earlier this year, Bill Gilles and Tim Brewington were appointed as replacements. These two have brought a fresh perspective to the board and a passion for making sure all students receive an equitable education.
We have seen this combination of board members work together to approve a new process for contract approvals allowing for better financial transparency. They have also made great strides in working with Lake Elmo and a developer to bring sewer and water to a newly purchased bus garage after a Conditional Use Permit was revoked.
For the first time in years, this board, the interim superintendent and administration are effectively working together. Please join me in voting for incumbents Sarah Stivland and Mike Ptacek, as well as for Bill Gilles, Dawn Beavers and Tim Brewington. This team will continue to move Independent School District 834 forward.
Melanie Zahler
Stillwater
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.