To the editor:
I’ve always been proud that Minnesota has been known for good governance. But some politicians have decided that throwing all that out the window to exert power is a good bargain.
Last Friday (July 2), Senate Republicans announced they plan to review outstanding commissioner appointments next week, extending (at great expense) the special session, and potentially moving to oust one or more members of DFL Gov. Tim Walz’s cabinet.
Some years ago, while I was working for state government, a new department head was appointed to our agency. The project I had been working on for over a year was dumped in the dustbin. It was not only demoralizing to me, but it really drove home the waste imposed by changes in commissioners.
While I will probably never understand just why these senators have chosen to exercise their right of confirming or rejecting appointments just now, we know that Laura Bishop, of the Minnesota Pollution Agency, is one of the commissioners that is up for review. She has been a target by some of these same senators for her strong stand in mitigating pollution from vehicle emissions and pushing back on climate change by facilitating our right to buy electric cars.
Frankly, it does look at bit like some politicians are willing to create chaos in state government so as to make the current administration look bad and display their displeasure for the need to compromise.
That’s just bad for responsible governance, bad for Minnesotans, and a waste of our tax dollars. We want a competent, purposeful and efficient government that serves our pressing needs. We won’t get it with these shenanigans.
Sandra Larson
Lakeland
