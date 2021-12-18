To the editor:

Recently CEOs from nine large health systems in our region, including HealthPartners, came together in an appeal to the public, asking people to help the overwhelmed health care system. As COVID-19 continues to surge, the leaders took out a full-page ad in major newspapers to highlight the critical nature of the situa-tion, the heartbreaking realities facing hospitals and how the community can help.

As leaders of hospitals in the St. Croix Valley and Western Wisconsin – and as members of these communities - we want to echo their concerns: We’re heartbroken, we’re overwhelmed – and we need your help.

Almost two years into this pandemic, our hospitals are in the most difficult positions they have been in since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in our area. Doctors, nurses and people working in health care are doing everything they can to support the health of our communities. And yet, every day our health care workers see avoidable illness and death as a direct result of COVID-19. Health systems in the area have risen to every challenge put before them, but they are overwhelmed and cannot continue to carry this burden.

We, too, are asking everyone to step up and do their part to stop the continued spread of COVID-19: Get vaccinated + get your booster; wear a mask (even if you’re vaccinated) and socially distance; if you feel sick, get tested for COVID-19 and encourage neighbors and loved ones to take these steps.

Brandi Lunneborg, President, Lakeview Hospital

Tom Borowski, President, Hudson Hospital & Clinic

Steve Massey, President, Westfields Hospital & Clinic

Debra Rudquist, President, Amery Hospital and Clinic

