To the Editor:

I want to thank Sen. Karin Housley for sponsoring a bill that helps homeowners across the state. More than 90% of people living in manufactured home communities own their home, but not the land under it. Sen. Housley’s legislation gives those homeowners the chance to buy that land when it comes up for sale.

While my community isn’t likely to be up for sale for a long time, the legislation helps the other 900 manufactured home communities in Minnesota. It asks landowners to do two things:

· Let homeowners know if you’re selling the land. Because these sales are usually private, homeowners often don’t know the land is for sale until it’s sold.

· Give homeowners 30 days to put together a competitive offer. Landowners aren’t required to sell to homeowners. The law would just give homeowners an opportunity to buy like any other potential buyer.

Owning a home in these communities comes with unique challenges. But thanks to Sen. Housley, homeowners may soon have the opportunity to purchase the land as well.

Trevor Nelson

Lake Elmo

