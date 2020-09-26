To the editor:

It seems to me that some people are confused about the Independent School District 834 administration and the ISD 834 Board. They are two different entities. Lately, some controversial subjects, such as, the school bus garage debacle, were blamed on the school board, when, in fact, the mistakes were made by the former administration.

Please inform yourselves and check facts before you vote for any public officials.

This year it is more important than ever to have a school board that will work together for unity, transparency, and the welfare of our children, grandchildren, and the community.

I recently saw a post by a candidate that was hateful, angry, and divisive in content.

That’s not the kind of person we need on the school board.

Please join me in voting for Mike Ptacek, Sarah Stivland, Tim Brewington, Dawn Beavers, and Bill Gilles for School Board.

Thank you.

Laurie Sherburne

Stillwater

