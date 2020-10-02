To the editor:
Five years following the decision to close schools, Independent School District 834 continues to search for common ground in moving the district forward. Unfortunately, the effort to bring the district together has been frustrated by the lack of leadership from the current school board. By many accounts the actions of this board have driven the divide to unprecedented depths. The Hudson Road bus terminal is but one example.
It is clear that the Board majority did not agree with the bus terminal purchase. What’s less clear is why the Board failed to exercise due diligence in working with the city of Lake Elmo.
Last spring Lake Elmo refused to re-issue a condition use permit, thereby forcing buses off the property. $500,000 in legal fees later the Board claims to have struck a deal with Lake Elmo to allow the buses to return.
Why was the board not striking deals with Lake Elmo before the CUP was denied?
This is where the board started playing their blame game. Mike Ptacek and Sarah Stivland claim administration did not provide timely and accurate information. This excuse simply does not cut muster.
They knew the district had a signed purchase agreement on the table, and they had absolute responsibility to protect the district’s interest. When concerns of the CUP-renewal were anticipated, the board should have called the city of Lake Elmo on their speed-dial; instead, they called Kristen Hoheisel their whipping boy. If this is our Board’s idea of taking responsibility, how much can we expect to pay in litigation with future real estate purchases? A legitimate question if the district plans to build a new school.
The board majority has taken their revenge agenda too far. It is time to vote them out.
Alison Sherman, Katie Hockert, Matt Onken, Bev Petrie and Annie Porbeni have all demonstrated their leadership within the district. They are committed advocates for children.
They offer fresh and unique perspectives. They are the candidates who show the greatest promise in bringing unanimity back to our district.
Please give them your vote.
Kate Niemann
Stillwater Township
