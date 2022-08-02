I read the recent editorial ‘Faith in elections needs bipartisan solution’ and couldn’t agree more. Their points about the Big Lie and threats to officials simply doing their job are spot on. But in terms of ‘real world’ politics, the comments only sound good on paper.
There are Democrats and The Faction. Members of the Faction continue the Big Lie talk. They don’t want people to vote. They work to ensure distrust in any norms. They really don’t want to answer serious questions from the press. They barely buy into debates.
They loathe public health and education. They do not subscribe to the peaceful transition of power. They condone political violence with their rhetoric and actions. They’re great at fundraising because they’re chaos profiteers. In Minnesota, they just walked away from their legislative obligations. But when it comes to sabotaging commissioners, they’re right there!
More troubling is that a third of the country is just fine with this approach and support it in their states. They don’t want to be involved with governance, policy, or democratic norms. That’s boring and hard work! They want outright rulers to inflict harm and pain on their behalf. They want to be entertained and soothed simultaneously. And any thought of a common future be damned.
You can’t have bipartisanship when there’s only one party and a confederacy of bad actors and anti-American opportunists who are continually rewarded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.