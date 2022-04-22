The following letter was written in response to Lorin R. Robinson’s criticism of our Regenerative Agriculture article) from Sustainable Stillwater MN author Timothy Nolan
To the editor:
Regarding Lorin Robinson’s letter about my recent Gazette guest column on regenerative agriculture’s potential to sequester all the annual US carbon dioxide emissions, the source is a Rodale Institute Report called “Regenerative Organic Agriculture and Climate Change – a Down-to-Earth Solution to Global Warming.” https://rodaleinstitute.org/blog/regenerative-ag-could-sequester-100-percentof-annual-carbon-emissions/ It states, “Recent data from farming systems and pasture trials around the globe show we could sequester more than 100% of annual CO2 emissions with a switch to widely available and inexpensive regenerative organic agriculture.”
Many factors influence how much carbon can be sequestered, and the land acreage needed to achieve this solution is unsettled science. Sustainable Stillwater MN appreciates good due diligence about the course of this climate catastrophe.
But appears Robinson’s research missed the premise that the benefits from regenerative agriculture can be a significant way to mitigate all the billions of tons of CO2 he describes. I suggest he read the Rodale report.
With a 40-year career working to devise and apply sustainable development — and as a father of three and grandfather of three — I share your despair about the climate catastrophe at hand.
Adaptation strategies that diminish climate change impacts are important. However, there is hope on several fronts to reverse the warming trends.
We must fight for the transformational change necessary to achieve the future we want. Simply put, climate adaptation without mitigation is intergenerational tyranny. I want to be able to tell my kids that we did everything we could to stem the tide.
