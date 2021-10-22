This letter to the editor was written in response to Stillwater Area Public Schools Superintendent’s Malinda Lansfeldt’s “What the deal with the district’s literacy scores” published in the Oct. 8 edition of The Gazette.
To the editor:
Malinda’s Lansfeldt begins her column by saying: “Stillwater has seen a decrease in our literacy scores in the past several years.”
It has been declining for nearly a decade. In 2013, third grade reading proficiency was at 74%; by 2021 literacy rates have dropped to 51.1%. In fairness, let’s look at rates from 2019 prior to COVID, rates were a measly 58.1%.
She continues: “...we will not be happy until every child in our schools is a proficient and confident reader.”
The district’s goal is now only 59% literacy rate — how does that square with what she is professing? How can this possibly be a goal for our children? Don’t our children deserve better?
The district continues to ask for more money; yet despite levies being passed, they are yielding more anemic results. Why would we keep paying them more money, when they aren’t producing results?
A business would lose all of their clients if they tried to run their business, like our school district.
The district is already planning another bond, likely for spring, asking for more money. We taxpayers are still paying for the $97 million bond from 2014 and for the previous bond for the Early Childhood Center. The board passed a $7 million lease levy for one building, without voter approval. The district used taxpayer dollars on a bus terminal for a for-profit company.
In 2013, after levy passed, the district cut paraprofessional staffing and did not uphold many promises. When levies aren’t passed, districts hit us where it hurts — bussing and extracurricular cuts. Reduce spending for: programs for social emotional learning (the parents’ job), consultant fees, and costly administrative salaries.
We are living during some really hard times. We the people have had pay cuts, job losses, client losses, supply chain issues, inflation, etc. Many of our residents are living on fixed incomes.
Many of us have had to learn how to produce more, with less. Most of us have to prove ourselves and produce results to earn a raise. Why should it be any different for our school district?
Sarah Glendenning Saldin
Stillwater
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.