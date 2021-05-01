To the editor:
State Representative Shelly Christensen barely won re-election by less than 1 percentage point in 2020. She ought to take that as a warning that the people of our district are fed up with her fervent defense of Gov. Tim Walz and his executive powers.
Christensen won’t even interact with the constituents who disagree with her! The best that she’ll do is offer a canned response prepared for her by the DFL party bosses. This is unacceptable behavior from a State Representative that is supposed to represent the whole district.
If she heard her constituents, she would know that Gov. Walz’ yearlong peacetime “emergency” has shut down thousands of businesses in the state, and infringed upon the constitutionally protected right to assemble.
Though liberal judges have been trying to cover for Walz, they couldn’t defend shutting down churches as constitutionally acceptable and demanded the Governor lift any restrictions on them.
It’s clear that Walz has violated his Constitutional oath of office and will continue to hurt people if given the chance. Representative Christensen must stand up for the people in our community and demand that Gov Walz be held accountable. She must vote to remove his powers and impeach him for his conduct in office. If she doesn’t, voters likely will not be as generous in 2022.
Kathy Lind
Lakeland
