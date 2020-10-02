To the editor:
The Minnesota State High School League has re-instated two sports for the fall of 2020. Lots of people are very excited about this. I, too, would be happy if my grandson could safely play football – his first year in high school.
There is only one problem: nobody is showing how that “safely” part is going to happen.
Yes, the professional and college teams have started to play – so why not our kids? Everybody wants “normal,” the kids want to have fun, it’s great for the community, etc.
Consider these things — the professional teams are about money, the college teams are revenue generators for their institutions. I’m hoping that re-starting high school football isn’t about revenue.
More importantly, what about the safety? The pros and the colleges have the resources for daily testing of everybody involved — are the high schools doing that? Many of the pros and the colleges are maintaining a “bubble” — are the high schools doing that? What is the mask policy for coaches, staff and athletes? Who will enforce that policy?
We have heard nothing from the Minnesota State High School League. Do they think each district, or school, should make its own rules? What happens when two schools with widely varying policies meet?
We have heard nothing from our local school district, or the high school – only a vague “all state recommendations will be followed” — without stating what that means in action.
So, no decision at the state League level, no decision at the School District level, no decision at the high school level. So the decision falls to each parent, and that decision has to be based on no information. This is unacceptable and a failure at all of those levels to do the jobs for which they are taking public money. Don’t start these sports until you have found, and shared, ways to make it safe.
Mary Kaeding
White Bear Township
Editor’s note: Mary Kaeding’s grandson attends high school in Stillwater
