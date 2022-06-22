“We must stay worried and angry,” said Stillwater resident over potentially overturning Roe V. Wade. She says: “Isn’t it our hope that each & every woman and girl is able to follow her dreams and potential?” I disagree and agree. I fail to see how staying “outraged” helps. If you oppose what’s going on, peacefully protest at government institutions (not in front of private homes), write letters to representatives, & get involved in your cause. We have political figures spewing anger: “I want to tell you, Justice Kavanaugh & Justice Gorsuch, you have unleashed a whirlwind, and you will pay the price,” Chuck Schumer. Here’s what people are doing with their anger: making an assasination attempt on Kavanaugh; and attacking pro life organizations with groups like “Jane Says Revenge.” This group took credit for throwing two Molotov Cocktails into WI Family Action’s office (whose mission is to strengthen families, life and liberty). People could’ve been killed! Or how about their vandalization of Capitol Hill Crisis Pregnancy Center in DC with red paint thrown at their door & spray painted “Jane Says Revenge” on their building? This crisis pregnancy center provides women with FREE services including: pregnancy tests, pregnancy support, clothing, parenting classes, post abortion support, medical, legal, adoption and housing referrals. Women aren’t forced to go there, they choose to. We are blessed to have an organization similar to that in Stillwater, called Options for Women. My family and I have volunteered there organizing maternity and baby clothes. We have also contributed financially to help this organization. Why can’t we all agree that those organizations are good options? Why can’t we love and support both the mother and child, during this extremely hard time? Isn’t that more productive than anger? I am the mother of three children–two biological and one adopted. I thank God for my daughter’s birth mother! She courageously gave life and has given our family and this world an amazing gift! I too want my daughter and other unborn daughters and sons to have the chance to live, grow up, and follow their dreams and potential!
