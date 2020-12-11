To the editor:
I am writing in regards to the Stillwater School Board’s plan to negotiate a three-year contract with the current interim superintendent, Malinda Lansfeldt. At the Dec. 3 board meeting director Tina Riehle stated she had only heard positive support for immediate action.
I know many district residents who have sent emails to her and all other board members asking the Board to HOLD on this action to allow the newly elected board a voice in this action as well as allow district staff, students, parents and the community to have input.
There is a current petition with 4,300 signatures (and growing) stating just that. Go https://www.change.org/p/stillwater-area-school-residents-we-stand-in-solidarity/u/28157135.
We are asking for a planned, transparent process, not a “run it through as fast as you can’ process,” which serves no one well, including the current interim superintendent who deserves a better process.
The last petition the board majority ignored had more than 4,000 signatures asking to keep Superintendent Denise Pontrelli as district leader.
They did not listen to all of their community then. That community spoke up by voting for new board members.
This board majority might want to start listening before they end their board terms in a few weeks.
Diane Polasik
Stillwater
