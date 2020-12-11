To the editor:
Tina Riehle and Liz Weisberg were elected to the Stillwater Area Schools Board by a handful of voters in the 2018 off-year election. Their mission was to join Mike Ptacek and Sarah Stivland in their plan to dismantle the school district’s administrative team. Mission accomplished.
In the past two years, this four-member board majority has successfully gutted the school district’s leadership team by:
• Removing Superintendent Denise Pontrelli in the last year of her six-year contract
• Firing the executive director of finance and operations
• Creating a work environment that led both the assistant superintendent and the executive director of administrative services to seek employment at another district
In addition, many school district teachers and staff have left for other employment. The monetary loss from this personnel turnover, including re-hiring and training costs, is certainly in the millions.
The effect on students and families caused by this turnover cannot be measured because it impacts everything from communications, operations, and transportation to sports programs, community education, pre-school, special education — in fact, nearly every program or service the school district provides. On Dec. 17, as a final destructive blow to the district in the waning hours of their terms, school board members Stivland and Ptacek (appear likely to) push through a three-year contract for the current interim superintendent that will take effect in June 2021, extending her hasty one-year appointment to a four-year position.
They will make this offer with no search process nor consideration of other candidates, as is defined in school district policies. Joining in this scheme will be Weisberg and Riehle, whose terms as board members will end long before the superintendent’s new contract expires.
Interim Superintendent Malinda Lansfeldt would be wise to turn down this contract in favor of participating in a thorough superintendent search process. Thanks to ISD 834 voters, the destructive reign of the majority of four will end in January 2021 when Stivland and Ptacek leave and three newly-elected board members take office.
Unfortunately, it may take years for the new board to repair the damage from this tsunami of destruction.
Denise St. Louis Stephens
Lake Elmo
