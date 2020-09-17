To the editor:
These are unusual times we’re living in. But what hasn’t changed – and perhaps what people are even more acutely aware of during this time of global pandemic – is the importance of our health.
If something’s bothering you – or you have a chronic condition that you manage regularly – it’s important to get the right diagnosis or treatment so you can feel your best. Putting off needed health care may complicate your condition or make your recovery more difficult.
As the president and surgical department chair of Lakeview Hospital, we sadly see the results of what can happen when we ignore symptoms, or put our health on hold. Too often, we are seeing people in our clinics, in our Urgent Care and in our Emergency Department that have waited too long. This can sometimes mean more intensive treatment and a longer recovery.
Even in more normal times, there are plenty of reasons we do this. “Life’s too busy – I don’t have time for this,” or, “I’m sure it’s nothing and will clear up on its own,” or a multitude of other excuses.
In our current reality, there’s one more excuse we might have added to our mental list: “I don’t want to visit a hospital or clinic in case I catch COVID.”
At Lakeview, we’ve heard from some surgery patients who are hesitant to come in to seek treatment for routine surgeries and colonoscopies, because of their concerns about COVID.
These routine surgical procedures are performed for a very good reason: they improve quality of life by alleviating symptoms of pain or disability. These symptoms have not changed, even in a viral pandemic – though the consequences of delayed care remain the same. A delayed hernia repair, for example, can likely lead to a larger and more complex repair with a lengthier recovery, more discomfort, and higher risk of failure.
Screening colonoscopies are our main form of primary prevention for colon cancer and are one of the more successful public health initiatives in modern health care. There is a huge difference between removing a small colon polyp and treating a colon cancer that can develop if that same polyp is not detected early on.
We encourage you not to delay important health care. During a pandemic, just as during other times, skipping appointments or treatment is risky and can lead to complications.
What’s important to know is that we’ve put significant safety measures in place to ensure the safety of patients and colleagues in our hospitals and clinics. These are just a few of the differences you’ll notice, compared to a pre-COVID-19 visit:
•Modified our waiting areas and lobbies so patients can stay 6 feet apart.
•Require all team members, patients and visitors to wear a mask.
•Established wellness screenings at the entrances of Lakeview Hospital and Stillwater Medical Group clinics.
•Treating COVID-19 patients separately from others.
•Keeping surfaces extra-clean, frequently disinfecting high-touch areas such as doors, restrooms, waiting rooms, appointment rooms and equipment.
•Limiting visitors and scheduling patients for phone or video appointments when appropriate to reduce the number of people in our hospital and clinics.
The bottom line is, safety first doesn’t have to mean your health comes second. We hope you agree.
Ted Wegleitner (President, Lakeview Hospital)
Eric Saterbak, MD (Surgical Department Chair, Lakeview Hospital)
