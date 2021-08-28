Having clean, uncontaminated water in Minnesota is important. We have seen that the road from clean to contaminated water can be short but the trip back rarely is. Some Washington County residents are still affected by toxic chemicals in groundwater from 3M chemicals dumped in landfills in the 1970s and from a metal working facility in Lake Elmo that closed in the 60s.
Minnesotans have a chance to prevent much greater and longer lasting toxic threats to clean waters in the Boundary Waters and tributaries of the St. Louis River which flows into Lake Superior. The threats come from the proposed Twin Metals and Polymet copper-sulfide mines in northern Minnesota. This type of nonferrous (not iron) mining would be new to Minnesota, and it has always resulted water contamination by heavy metals and sulfates.
Twin Metals and Polymet do not plan to pollute, but Polymet’s mine waste dam would be the same “upstream” construction method that collapsed in Canada in 2014 and Brazil in 2019. Dams of this type are increasingly banned around the world. Copper-sulfide mines eventually pollute. Mere plans to not pollute are not enough; we must require this industry to prove that it can operate safely.
A Prove It First Law could protect Minnesota waters. SF 59 in the Minnesota Senate is a common sense bill that would require mining companies to prove that there has been at least one copper-sulfide mine in the US that has operated for 10 years and been closed for ten years without causing pollution before getting permits to mine. This is a very modest request of mine operators that acknowledge that their toxic wastes will pose risks for hundreds of years.
Imagine the consequences of such a high risk mine on the edge of the St. Croix River north of Stillwater. Then imagine preventing such a costly mistake. We can do that by contacting our state legislators and asking them to support a Prove It First law for Minnesota.
Jim Wolfe Wood
Stillwater
