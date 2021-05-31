To the editor:
Memorial Day is a time when we pause to reflect, remember and appreciate those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in service of our nation.
These are the bravest of the brave, courageous men and women who died defending the freedom and liberties we hold so dear.
This holiday was first enacted as Decoration Day to honor Union and Confederate soldiers following the Civil War and was extended after World War I to honor Americans who have died in all wars.
These days, Memorial Day is viewed by many as the unofficial start of summer, giving people the opportunity to spend an extra day at the lake cabin or the golf course. Some work out in the yard; others fire up the grill with family and friends.
All of these are American traditions. None of these would be happening without the sacrifices made by those who died in service to our nation.
The word ‘hero’ is tossed around rather liberally these days. All of us can agree that those who lost their lives for America’s interests are the textbook definition of a hero, as these men and women helped lay the groundwork for our nation. Memorial Day is also a good opportunity to pay our respects to those currently serving their country in the armed forces and the daily sacrifices they and their families still make on our behalf.
There is an idiom that states “freedom is not free.” Our fallen heroes are proof that this is true. This Memorial Day, please join me in honoring those who paid the ultimate price, and let us never forget the true meaning of the day or those who sacrificed to secure the blessings of our nation.
State Rep. Bob Dettmer
Forest Lake
