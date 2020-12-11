To the editor:
Much can be learned about a person’s character simply by observing their decisions.
Over the next few weeks we will get to know much about Malinda Lansfeldt’s character as she considers accepting a 3-year contract from our lame duck school board.
Some think she might be an olive branch to lead the way for a healing district; others regard her as a political puppet of the anti-BOLD public. Only when her contract is offered will we be given the opportunity to learn Lansfeldt’s true character.
There is no need to rush into a new contract; she is currently seated until June of 2021. If she works well with the new board she will be offered a contract extension at that time: a one, two or three year contract.
If she does not work well with the board she can step down and return to her position as principle of Afton Lakeland. A three-year contract offered by an outgoing board risks putting Lansfeldt in a similar conflict we saw with Denise Pontrelli. This is not a scenario we want to repeat. If Lansfeldt accepts a three-year contract she will be creating a more difficult course for herself.
Being allowed to assume a superintendent position without vetting other candidates calls into question her credibility. As a 13-year employee of the district she has an insider’s advantage. By usurping standard process Lansfeldt will make herself an easy target if/when things aren’t going well in the district.
Her’s will be a greater burden of proof. Perhaps the greatest showcase of her character will be when the board directs her to sell Withrow Elementary.
It is no secret Lansfeldt has many friends from Withrow, and there is a little support to see it re-opened. Will Lansfeldt see this transaction through? Or will her loyalty to past relationships persuade her to, again, usurp process?
Erik Carlson
Stillwater
