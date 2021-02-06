To the editor:
As we work to eliminate racial and health inequities, we cannot forget about tobacco use. For decades, Big Tobacco has intentionally targeted low-income, racial, and ethnic communities, spending millions of dollars annually to market deadly, addictive products.
Today, smoking remains highest among communities of color, LGBTQIA+ and lower-income groups, increasing their risk for chronic illnesses like cancer. Black men are more likely to be diagnosed and die from lung cancer than any other population.
It’s imperative we reverse these statistics, and we know that one of the best ways to reduce tobacco use is by clearing store shelves of all flavored tobacco products. Similar to the way menthol cigarettes have been used for decades as a gateway to tobacco use, now candy- and fruit-flavored tobacco products such as e-cigarettes are being used to entice the next generation into addiction. In Minnesota, 7 in 10 youth say they use e-cigarettes “because they come in flavors I like.”
Join me and other American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteers in asking our legislators to improve health care and protect vulnerable communities from tobacco use by ending the sale of flavored tobacco in Minnesota.
Lois Raboin Conn
Volunteer, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.