To the editor:
A letter in last week’s Gazette misstates the facts concerning a raise given recently to teachers and staff of Stillwater Area Public Schools. The 4.2% raise was not for one year. It was for two years.
When I was elected last fall, negotiations for wages in 2019-21 were in stalemate. Teachers and staff had been waiting nearly 18 months into a 24-month contract period to get a resolution. Stillwater was the last district in the state to settle with its employee groups.
A big reason stemmed from the wage increase offered by the district. Although the state gave schools a 2% increase for each of the two years of the biennium, the district intended to give employees a little more than half that in increases: just over 1% in each year.
When new board members addressed this issue, they could have stuck with the low parameters and used the extra money from the state to increase our Rainy Day Fund. But we would have done it on the backs of teachers and staff who were working in overdrive to reinvent school during the pandemic. I was not alone in thinking that was unfair.Ultimately, the district settled with the employee groups for an amount that was a little less than the state average for wage settlements. It was a fair conclusion to the process, not a giveaway.
These erroneous arguments are meant to torpedo the referendum that will be before voters this fall. Question one is a replacement for an operating levy, which pays for the day-to-day expenses of educating students. We have had this levy in place for more than 20 years. Without it, the district would have to cut a mind-boggling $12 million from its budget. The results would not be pretty.
Question two is a new levy providing dedicated funding for technology, which nearly all metro districts have. It would provide online resources, classroom devices, and better cyber security.
It would help get us to anytime/anywhere learning for students and prepare them for the 21st century work world they will inhabit. Please vote Yes/Yes.
Bev Petrie
Stillwater
