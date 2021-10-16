To the editor:
Our 31-year-old son, Peter, experienced kidney failure and cardiac arrest Sept. 15. If not for the fast and professional response of Stillwater Police, Fire and EMS, Peter would no longer be with us. He was not breathing, nor had a pulse, for many minutes. The first police officers arriving within minutes assisted me in pulling Peter away from the bed and wall, where he was wedged. An officer (wish I know who!) began administering chest compressions. Soon, EMS arrived, with a heart defibrillator, and brought our son back to life. We are forever indebted to these professional public servants, whose good deeds often go unnoticed.
Charles Corcoran
Stillwater
