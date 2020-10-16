To the editor:
Independent School District 834 has been in serious decline for a decade. Six superintendents and searching for a seventh suggest organizational instability. Decreasing enrollment and declining test scores question teaching competency or curriculum shortcomings. Divisiveness throughout the District generates acrimony and law suits, pitting neighbor against neighbor. Something is amiss.
Into this breach, thirteen courageous individuals are candidates running for five open seats on the board. While sharing the common denominator “of running towards the fire,” these are ordinary people, the likes of whom make a Democracy work. Reading their newspaper/campaign materials, their rhetoric does not distinguish one from the other. However, they have evolved into two groups of five deduced from yard signs, letters-to-the-editor and conversations. What differentiates them?
Analyzing campaign/media materials, reading between the lines, picking up implications, interpreting inferences, what each stands for becomes clear. One group supports a traditional governing model: a board of directors elected by voters with accountability for the District’s performance. The superintendent corroboratively reports to the board and manages daily operations through administrators/teachers/union. In this structure, the board oversees, strategizes, makes policy and has fiscal responsibility. On the other hand, the stakeholders remain the same. The difference is the implied expectation that the superintendent, staff, teachers and union creates policy, strategy and fiscal management, which the board is expected to affirm. This group is noticeably endorsed by Teachers and Educators on campaign material. That is unusual as in other settings – military and city administration of which I’ve been a part – this kind of relationship is considered inappropriate or worse, a conflict of interest. Bottom line: know what and for whom you vote as one group reflects community interest; the other expresses educator and teacher’s need to control the District.
Observation - Perhaps the opposing models described may be at the root of the decade long malaise affecting 834?
Doug Menikheim, Stillwater
Menikheim is a retired Navy Captain and Stillwater City Councilor
