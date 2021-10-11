To the editor:
Text When my son was a seventh grader he joined the Pony Swim Team. The character development, discipline, and competitive drive he learned while on this team will influence his identity for the rest of his life.
As a team, the boy’s historically placed fourth or fifth at state, a status destined because of the size of the swim program. His junior year my son competed at state in three events.
Being the mom who wanted the right words to say when he returned home that night of finals, in case the results were disappointing, I asked a peremptive question: “of the possible outcomes tonight, what is the one thing that is most important to you?” His response: “I want the team to break third.”
The power in that response. For a kid who’s everything was swimming, he put the win of the team before his own.This is what Stillwater athletics do for kids, something that Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment scores can’t measure.
His final year, one of the other seniors was new to the team, a young man who was blind. Although the challenges were obvious, Coach knew this student had very limited opportunity to experience being on a team; he also knew it was a golden opportunity for the rest of the team to understand inclusivity.
Again, MCA scores don’t measure this.
After finishing his senior season, we we’re in a restaurant when my son asked “Can I try a beer?”
I could only thinly disguise my surprise that this might actually be his first. “Oh”, he said, “Coach would never tolerate drinking”.
Abstinence is something else MCA scores don’t measure.
Attending Stillwater Area Public Schools was not a perfect journey. But beyond any doubt, what was gained by being on the boy’s swim team is unique to this district and I hope it is an opportunity that is never taken away. Please, let’s do everything in our power to keep arts and athletic programs available to students.
Vote yes for the levy.
Kate Niemann
Stillwater Township
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.