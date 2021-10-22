To the editor:

There is an upcoming election with a vote to renew the school levy. To those voices that are in favor of saying “No”, some of whom do not even have their kids in district schools, if they even have children at all, I ask a simple question: where do you plan to implement budget cuts in in the district budget that will total 12 million dollars?

There are some very loud voices and claims out there, a slogan that says “Demand better.”

Again, I ask, how can you possibly expect the district to ‘do better’ with fewer dollars?

Another statement frequently made is ‘cut waste’. Where? Perhaps in denying multiple data requests in search of a proverbial ‘smoking gun’ that so far, have yielded nothing other than a huge amount of staff time taken away from more productive items and generation of unnecessary legal fees. Vote yes to the levy.

Support our students. Keep the tradition of excellence at Stillwater Schools going.

Nina Cooper

Lake Elmo

