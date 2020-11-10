To the editor:
History tells us that the America we know today would not have evolved were it not for the sacrifices made by the brave men and women who served this great nation in the military. From the Revolutionary War through today, we know that courage and patriotism have played a tremendous role in our nation’s heritage.
Think of all the freedoms we enjoy today: within the past week, we exercised our right to vote. Many of us take time to worship at the church of our choice. We’re free to read what we want, to say what we want, and to do what we want, providing we don’t infringe on the freedoms of our neighbors. All of this is due to the heroism of our veterans.
We owe a huge debt to the men and women who served this nation in the military. Their courage and patriotism must never be taken for granted.
As an American, there is no greater sacrifice than to put your life aside to fight for our country. Our veterans did exactly that, leaving their jobs and their families in order to put a nation’s interests ahead of their own.
This Veterans’ Day, let honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice; thank those service men and women who have returned home from war; and ask God to protect those brave soldiers who are currently securing our freedoms.
District 39A State Rep. Bob Dettmer, Forest Lake
Editor’s note: District 39A covers a portion of Stillwater
