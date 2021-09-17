To the editor:
The First United Methodist Church has very deep roots indeed- 175 year old roots! The year was 1846, 12 years before Minnesota became a state. The Donner party was heading west on their fateful journey, and the Liberty Bell had just been cracked while being rung for George Washington’s birthday.
In that same year, the Methodist Episcopal Church began holding services in Stillwater under the leadership of JW Putnam. It was located behind the Sawyer House, where the Lowell Inn now sits, and was dedicated in November of 1854. A second larger building took its place in 1870, which was located on North Third Street. Meanwhile, many Swedish immigrants flocked to this area; Swedish-speaking Methodists began mission work in Stillwater. They built a church up the hill on Myrtle and Fourth Street, and it was dedicated in 1883. For years, the two congregations worshiped separately; when the congregations merged in 1945, they truly became united Methodists! The current building at the corner of Greeley & Myrtle was built in 1956 with our beautiful sanctuary being built in 1960.
Celebrating 175 years has given us a chance to remember the past and celebrate the amazing achievements that have played a part in a rich Methodist tradition.
Previous pastors have been invited to share their memories during our Sunday services, and a “Do You Know” section has been added to our website so that viewers can check their knowledge about our history and discover interesting details about who we are. On Oct. 10, we will be culminating our celebration.
By remembering the past, we can better prepare for a future of wrapping all people in God’s love!
Vicki Anderson
Stillwater
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.