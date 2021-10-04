Everyone deserves a place
to sleep
To the editor:
There is a parking lot near you. It’s one you might see every day, and it is not remarkable. It’s also one of the places that homeless people in Washington County go to park their cars – the cars they live in.
As faith leaders in the St. Croix Valley, we believe everyone deserves respect and care.
Everyone deserves a welcome – and a better welcome than a secluded parking lot with a nearby bathroom.
Our God calls us to embrace every person no matter their status or standing. The grace and love of Jesus is for all, not just those who are currently housed or employed or wealthy.
Right now, Washington County is considering an adult emergency housing facility, which we desperately need and do not have.
The faith community is one of the willing partners in this project, but we need our government, our community, and our congregations to get this done. Real people who live in Washington County are in need, and together we can meet that need.
We support the efforts of Washington County to make this happen.
We are very thankful that the Washington County Board has approved using American Rescue Plan dollars to make that happen.
The County has taken the right stance, morally, ethically, and practically.
Everyone deserves a safe, decent place to lay their head at night. Together we can get this done.
Rev. George McDonald
Rev. Cader Howard
Rev. Clare Gorman
Rev. Dr. Chris Bellefeuille
Rev. Hannah Bartos
Stillwater
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.