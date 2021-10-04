Everyone deserves a place

to sleep

To the editor:

There is a parking lot near you. It’s one you might see every day, and it is not remarkable. It’s also one of the places that homeless people in Washington County go to park their cars – the cars they live in.

As faith leaders in the St. Croix Valley, we believe everyone deserves respect and care.

Everyone deserves a welcome – and a better welcome than a secluded parking lot with a nearby bathroom.

Our God calls us to embrace every person no matter their status or standing. The grace and love of Jesus is for all, not just those who are currently housed or employed or wealthy.

Right now, Washington County is considering an adult emergency housing facility, which we desperately need and do not have.

The faith community is one of the willing partners in this project, but we need our government, our community, and our congregations to get this done. Real people who live in Washington County are in need, and together we can meet that need.

We support the efforts of Washington County to make this happen.

We are very thankful that the Washington County Board has approved using American Rescue Plan dollars to make that happen.

The County has taken the right stance, morally, ethically, and practically.

Everyone deserves a safe, decent place to lay their head at night. Together we can get this done.

Rev. George McDonald

Rev. Cader Howard

Rev. Clare Gorman

Rev. Dr. Chris Bellefeuille

Rev. Hannah Bartos

Stillwater

