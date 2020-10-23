To the editor:
I am asking you to cast your vote for Bev Petrie and Alison Sherman for the two-year seats on the Stillwater Area Public Schools Board of Education.
I was lucky enough to work alongside Bev Petrie for six years while she was the executive director of The Partnership Plan. One of Bev’s responsibilities was to facilitate the fundraising for, and the disbursement of, classroom grants to benefit the students of the Stillwater Area Public Schools.
In that time, District 834 had three different superintendents. With each new administration, Bev stepped up to provide much-needed stability for our teachers and students.
Unlike politicians who take your tax dollars for granted, Bev raised donations each year based on how the money was spent previously. You could not ask for a better steward of the public trust.
I met Alison Sherman in 2014 when she was organizing a group of parents from all corners of the district in an effort to lower class sizes. In the six years since we met, Alison has earned the equivalent of a master’s degree in how a school board, administration, and community can work together to solve any problem our education system encounters.
With her understanding of fiscal responsibility and how a well-functioning governance board should work, you could not ask for a more qualified and compassionate representative on your school board.
I have personally witnessed these two candidates demonstrate their love for our district, and cannot commend them enough for the time they have already put into helping our students.
It is for these reasons that I will be casting my vote for Bev Petrie and Alison Sherman in the 2020 District 834 School Board election, and encourage you to do the same.
Fred Anderson
Stillwater
