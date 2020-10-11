To the editor:
I’m happy to see many area residents are following and involved in local politics.
I strongly believe it behooves all citizens to get involved by attending meetings, watching meetings live or on video replays of city council, school board, county commission, and state legislative hearings.
Be strongly informed with facts. Elected officials work for us citizens as representatives, spend our hard earned tax dollars, and have power with their votes. I will not be voting for any Stillwater school board candidates, Lake Elmo City candidates, state senate candidates, or state representative candidates that are endorsed by some members of the St. Croix Education Association,
Teachers Union or International Union of Operation Engineers (custodians union).
I work very hard for my income, and want elected representatives to be free from influence, or recompense to one group, or special interest groups when using their voting power on how to use my tax dollars. I’m being transparent in my belief that candidates supported by a specific group will
base their vote — their power — foremost for the group that got them elected, therefore
the silent majority taxpaying residents and business owners will not have equal representation of their concern.
Our taxes are to be returned to us taxpayers in the form of a service to us all.
Kathy Weeks
Lake Elmo
