To the editor:
I relish reading vibrant Letters to the Editor and books and articles about candidates and issues in order to uncover the background, facts and reasons decisions are made. In reading books by former Trump staffers and reputable journalists (non-Fox), I’ve imagined my parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, most of whom remembered the Depression and were probably conservative. What would they have thought about the past four years of political foolery? Absolutely none of them would have stood for Donald Trump’s behavior, 20,000 lies (one would have been sufficient), bullying, and decisions made (and willy-nilly changed) on the basis of his tummy’s growlings instead of research, listening to advisors and using the human brain. I’d like America to return to living by the Golden Rule in order to face challenges that are different to but not more challenging than what my forebears faced. We don’t need a wanna-be dictator’s cult ruining the world; we need honesty and trustworthiness. Those words apply to Joe Biden — and absolutely not to Donald Trump.
Jon Skaalen
Stillwater
