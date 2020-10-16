To the editor:
I watched the Stillwater School Board candidate Forum on Monday night. I heard at least three candidates, Bill Gilles, Dean Beavers, and Sarah Stivland speak out about how our district is failing because one data point shows only 59% of third graders are reading at proficient level.
Personally, I never think it appropriate for an incumbent or running school board candidate to publicly claim our district is failing based on one number unless they provide backup information.
The background information:
1. The district started using new curriculum and educators know you do not see results immediately, 3 years is the marker for results.
They were starting with Letterland curriculum from preschool to first grade. Results would have been expected to show improvement this year but COVID has removed that opportunity. No MCEA tests were done in April 2020.
Another factor that these candidates might have missed is that parents are able to opt out from MCEA testing and more chose to do that. This has a significant impact on the overall measurement.
2. Teachers had to forgo training that was offered by the professionals that train for new curriculum because their Professional Development budget had been seriously cut.
Teacher training in new curriculum matters. It was up to internal district Instructional Coaches who did their best to train as many teachers as time and resources allowed.
3. The 59% level in our district was a one-time measurement on one test at one moment in time. If you ask district educators there are other measurements that have to be considered.
That 59% measurement was similar in districts across the state that year. It was not unique to District 834 and education statistic analysts were trying to figure out what it meant.
4. If candidates want the whole story, they should talk to our district professionals.
They will give you the facts. They will tell you the goal is always to improve. They will reassure you our school district students are not failing.
Dianne Polasik
Stillwater Township
