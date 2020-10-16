To the editor:
Racists in the teacher’s union are not a thing of the past. We are not far removed from the days of teacher union reps explaining away the achievement gap between white and BIPOC students with the sentiment that brown children aren’t capable of learning. While the teacher unions have stopped using overtly racist statements to explain the Achievement Gap, the Achievement Gap persists. In 2020, the local teacher’s union, the SCEA, is actively silencing black voices.
The local teacher’s union led by DFL senate candidate Josiah Hill, recently endorsed candidates for school board. Racism and equity questions dominated their questionnaire, suggesting a concern for these issues. Thus, I was shocked when they chose to take out the only black voice on the school board and replace him with a white woman.
Tim Brewington is the only black voice on the School Board.
He was appointed to 1 of the 2 vacated seats this summer, and he is running to keep that seat in November.
Brewington sought the Teacher’s Union endorsement, instead they endorsed Bev Petrie and Alison Sherman (2 white women).
In my opinion, this shows that the teacher’s union wants Brewington’s black voice replaced by 2 white women. I don’t know what’s more disappointing, the teacher union’s attempt to silence black voices, the Union’s complete hypocrisy when they claim to promote equity and diversity, or the continued failure of the teacher’s union to educate black and brown children. Voters will get 2 votes in the 2-year special election.
Do better.
Abdul-Rahman
Magba-Kamara
Stillwater
Editor’s note: While Brewington did not receive SCEA’s endorsement, the union did endorse Anne Porbeni, who is black, for a 4-year-term on the school board
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.