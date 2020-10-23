To the editor:
Having lived in this school district for 62 years, we have always been thankful for the folks who have given of themselves so generously to serve on our school board.
Our children and six of our grandchildren have enjoyed very good educations provided here.
We have never before seen the level of dysfunction and animosity in operation with the current school board. Firings, costly litigation, and grievance-based decision making have led to frivolous spending without benefit to students, teachers or taxpayers.
In the upcoming election we are supporting a return to level-headed decision making by voting for those candidates endorsed by former school board members and local teachers and staff. Vote for Beverly Petrie and Alison Sherman for the Special Election 2-year seats, and Matt Onken, Katie Hockert and Annie Porbeni for the regular School Board 4-year seats.
Bob and Diane Hagstrom
Stillwater
