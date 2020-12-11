To the editor:
Before hiring a school district superintendent, it is customary to solicit feedback from teachers, staff, students, parents and the community.
In fact, it’s written into the board bylaws. That’s because our school district is one of our community’s most valuable assets. In a parting shot, the outgoing board majority — including two members who were soundly defeated on Election Day — voted on Thursday, Dec. 3 to begin negotiations with Malinda Lansfeldt to move from interim superintendent to contracted superintendent.
The final vote on a negotiated three-year contract will take place on Dec. 17, just days before the lame duck members leave office.
The agenda for the Dec. 3 meeting was posted on Dec. 1, which gave the community just two days to weigh in before the board took action.
Hiring a superintendent is usually a multi-month process, not a two-day process, especially without feedback nor consideration of other candidates.
We know from past experience that having many voices involved in the selection process will produce the best outcome. Broad community input is especially important in the wake of the equity, diversity and achievement issues we heard about this past summer.
There is absolutely no need to do this now. Lansfeldt is the interim until the end of June. If the new board wants to extend that contract, it can.
But rushing through a three-year contract by a board majority that was soundly rejected in the November election will make it difficult to rebuild trust within the community.
And with an upcoming levy vote in fall 2021, that trust and sense of partnership with the community is vitally important. Furthermore, Lansfeldt may be doomed to fail if she is installed in this way.
The outgoing school board members demonstrated arrogance and vengeance at the meeting on Thursday. The voters have spoken. Let the new board members be seated before a discussion on how to move forward begins.
Michael C. Stephens
Lake Elmo
Community input should be sought when hiring superintendent
To the editor:
Before hiring a school district superintendent, it is customary to solicit feedback from teachers, staff, students, parents and the community.
In fact, it’s written into the board bylaws. That’s because our school district is one of our community’s most valuable assets. In a parting shot, the outgoing board majority — including two members who were soundly defeated on Election Day — voted on Thursday, Dec. 3 to begin negotiations with Malinda Lansfeldt to move from interim superintendent to contracted superintendent.
The final vote on a negotiated three-year contract will take place on Dec. 17, just days before the lame duck members leave office.
The agenda for the Dec. 3 meeting was posted on Dec. 1, which gave the community just two days to weigh in before the board took action.
Hiring a superintendent is usually a multi-month process, not a two-day process, especially without feedback nor consideration of other candidates.
We know from past experience that having many voices involved in the selection process will produce the best outcome. Broad community input is especially important in the wake of the equity, diversity and achievement issues we heard about this past summer.
There is absolutely no need to do this now. Lansfeldt is the interim until the end of June. If the new board wants to extend that contract, it can.
But rushing through a three-year contract by a board majority that was soundly rejected in the November election will make it difficult to rebuild trust within the community.
And with an upcoming levy vote in fall 2021, that trust and sense of partnership with the community is vitally important. Furthermore, Lansfeldt may be doomed to fail if she is installed in this way.
The outgoing school board members demonstrated arrogance and vengeance at the meeting on Thursday. The voters have spoken. Let the new board members be seated before a discussion on how to move forward begins.
Michael C. Stephens
Lake Elmo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.