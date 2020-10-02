To the editor:
The Hatfields and McCoys. I grew up with legends of these two feuding families. It didn’t go well for either of them. This is how citizens are currently behaving in Stillwater regarding the ISD 834 school board race.
There’s trolling, uncivil comments and vitriol being spewed on social media pages and groups. This is happening in a school district that represents Stillwater Area Schools, over a school board election.
Is this what we have become? Feuders? Adults resorting to despicable campaign exploits such as what’s used by candidates campaigning in state and national elections? Is this the type of role modeling our children should be exposed to and mimic?
District taxpayers should be at least congenial enough to do what is best for our children.
As a Stillwater resident, I trust in current board members seeking re-election; Mike Ptacek and Sarah Stivland. Both have experience with follow through for difficult decisions and have demonstrated integrity. Both voted NO to the bus garage. Mike voted no to BOLD which closed three elementary schools.
In considering additional candidates, Bill Gilles has been following Board/Administration relations and interactions for many years.
As a parent of three young children, he’s committed to the well-being of the district’s finances and the academic achievement of students.
Tim Brewington sits, temporarily, with Gilles on the Board. As a BIPOC Woodbury resident and parent, he brings valuable perspectives, including personal experience with special education. Dawn Beavers is a former educator in other districts of diverse populations and is the parent of an Oakland Middle School student. She’s committed to increasing academic performance, fiscal responsibility, and unity within the district. Please join me
in voting for: Stivland, Ptacek, Beavers, Brewington, and Gilles.
Julie Gruendemann
Stillwater
