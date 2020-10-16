To the editor:
I have known Mike Ptacek and his family for many years, as active members of First United Methodist Church in Stillwater. Before COVID-19 halted our in-person church services, I always enjoyed joining Mike and a group of friends for coffee and conversation after the service.
Mike has such a warm and welcoming presence. He’s genuinely kind and thoughtful. Mike is an excellent listener. He reaches out to include everyone in the conversation.
The folks who enjoy coffee and conversation represent a wide range of political perspectives. Mike is equally friendly and respectful to everyone, and is appreciated and respected in return. When I drive around town and see candidate lawn signs, there are Ptacek signs in yards with Republican lawn signs, and there are Ptacek signs in lawns with Democratic lawn signs. That is as it should be. The School Board shouldn’t be a partisan election.
Character matters. I proudly cast my vote for Mike Ptacek for Stillwater School Board. I asked Mike who he recommended for the other school board positions and he suggested Sarah Stivland, Dawn Beavers, Tim Brewington and Bill Gilles. I trust Mike’s judgement and urge you to vote for them, as well.
Jane Krentz
Stillwater
